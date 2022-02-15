As a timeless gesture, the Bloom Haus Dozen Rose Bunch captures classic sentiments conveying messages ranging from "I love you" to "thinking of you". Boldly blossomed and long stemmed, our roses will add just the right touch of natural beauty to homes and special celebrations.

Pink roses are a traditional symbol of appreciation and admiration. They represent grace, elegance, innocence, sweetness and joy.

Gathering of one dozen pink roses

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

Care and Handling Instructions: