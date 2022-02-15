A charming bunch of petite spray roses makes for the perfect accent flower to decorate your favorite vase or to send a delightful message of admiration. Whether they're for yourself or to send, you can't go wrong with our Bloom Haus Garden Delight!

Orange roses are a symbol of fascination, representing passion, desire, and fierce love.

Nine stems of orange spray roses with about three to five mini rose blooms per stem

Stem Length: 45-50 centimeters

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health, and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

Care and Handling Instructions: