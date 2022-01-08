Overflowing with grandeur, our Lush Bouquet boasts 22 superior stems of the most beautiful and bountiful botanicals available. With elevated generosity at an affordable price point, it’s hard to compare its splendor and infectious luxury.

Colors and varieties may vary due to availability

Stem Length: 50 centimeters

Stem Count: 22

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

Care and Handling Instructions: