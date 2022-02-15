Add a touch of luxe to your décor with our chic Bloom Haus Rose and Gerbera Arrangement. Graphic gerberas and premium roses accented with garden fillers and foliage are gathered in a mercury glass vase, bringing a hint of shimmer to any celebration. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

To keep flowers fresh longer, change water and recut stems every two days.

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards

Styled in a silver mercury vase