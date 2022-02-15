Our Bloom Haus Mixed Arrangement features an array of voluminous, long-lasting blooms to be enjoyed through the season. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

To keep flowers fresh longer, change water and recut stems every two days

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards

Arranged in a textured pink glass vase