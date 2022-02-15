Hover to Zoom
Bloom Haus Medium Assorted Mixed Vase
15-stemUPC: 0001111022340
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our Bloom Haus Mixed Arrangement features an array of voluminous, long-lasting blooms to be enjoyed through the season. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.
- To keep flowers fresh longer, change water and recut stems every two days
- Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards
- Arranged in a textured pink glass vase