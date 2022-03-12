Hover to Zoom
Bloom Haus Notion Bouquet - Hot Pink / Purple / Pink
16-stemUPC: 0001111069624
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
An uplifting collection of premium flowers, foliage and fillers are featured in each Notion Bouquet, along with a scripted sentiment in the form of a hand-crafted wooden pick that is cleverly magnetized for a lasting keepsake.
- Colors and varieties may vary due to availability
- Ornamental keepsake pick
- Stem Length: 50 centimeters
- Stem Count: 16
Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards.The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.
Care and Handling Instructions:
- Fill a clean vase with fresh water
- Add flower food
- Remove flower packaging
- Remove all foliage that will fall below the water line
- Measure bouquet to vase and cut stems evenly
- To keep flowers fresh longer, change water and recut stems every two days
- Enjoy!