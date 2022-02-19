An uplifting collection of premium flowers, foliage and fillers are featured in each Notion Bouquet, along with a scripted sentiment in the form of a hand-crafted wooden pick that is cleverly magnetized for a lasting keepsake.

Colors and varieties may vary due to availability

Stem Length: 50 centimenters

Stem Count: 16

Ornamental keepsake pick

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

Care and Handling Instructions: