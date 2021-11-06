Affordable and charming, this budget-friendly bouquet is an updated version of the classic Victorian posy. Featuring a delicately scalloped collar and quality selected blossoms, the Ruffle Bouque tproves that special things come in small packages.

Colors and varieties may vary due to availability

Stem Length: 45 centimeters

Stem Count: 9

Our Ruffle Bouquet is hand-tied using long-lasting blooms sourced from premium growers to cultivate freshness and quality in every bouquet. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

Care and Handling Instructions: