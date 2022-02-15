Our traditional Bloom Haus Garden Blossom Arrangement's wood grain cube is filled with lush, garden flowers and is equally appropriate for centerpieces as it is for gifting. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

To keep flowers fresh longer, change water and recut stems every two days

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards

Designed in a rustic gray washed wooden planter