A-tisket, a-tasket! Our tiny little Bloom Haus Tisket Tasket Arrangement is filled with long-lasting blooms for maximum enjoyment! Send a smile with this cheerful assortment of blossoms gathered in our exclusive basket-covered vase complete with a handy wire handle. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

To keep flowers fresh longer, change water and recut stems every two days

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards

Designed in a decorative basket weave vase with a wire handle