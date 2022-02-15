Hover to Zoom
Bloom Haus Small Assorted Container Mix Tisket Tasket Arrangement
10-stemUPC: 0001111060534
Product Details
A-tisket, a-tasket! Our tiny little Bloom Haus Tisket Tasket Arrangement is filled with long-lasting blooms for maximum enjoyment! Send a smile with this cheerful assortment of blossoms gathered in our exclusive basket-covered vase complete with a handy wire handle. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.
- To keep flowers fresh longer, change water and recut stems every two days
- Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards
- Designed in a decorative basket weave vase with a wire handle