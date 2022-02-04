Say, "I love you," on any day with our romantic Bloom Haus Triple Rose Elegant Bud Vase that features three gorgeous roses elegantly arranged with garden fillers and verdant foliage in a vintage-inspired bud vase. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

To keep flowers fresh longer, change water and recut stems every two days

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards

Arranged in a clear vintage bud vase