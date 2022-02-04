Fashionably style any surface with the Bloom Haus Triple Rose Tube featuring three darling test tubes filled with fresh-cut roses and foliage. Simple and contemporary, this trio vase showcases the beauty of a rose as it blooms. Fill with more rose varieties or other fresh cuts and enjoy this modern take on the traditional bud vase for years to come.The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

To keep flowers fresh longer, change water and recut stems every two days

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards

Designed in a decorative triple glass test tube with a wood encasing