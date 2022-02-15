Seasonally updated, this captivating mix of garden blossoms peaks interest and demands attention. Contained in a modern glass cylinder vase, our Bloom Haus Extra Large Arrangement will beautifully enhance any setting. The flowers in this bouquet are grown on Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms, ensuring compliance with Rainforest Alliance’s requirements for certification including the promotion of fair compensation, education, health and welfare of employees as well as sustainable farming practices including environmental protection for forests and wildlife.

To keep flowers fresh longer, change water and recut stems every two days

Bloom Haus flowers are cultivated with care to provide you with a fresh-cut flower experience which meets florist-grade standards

Designed in a clear cylinder vase