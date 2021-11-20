Blow Pop® Assorted Bubble Gum Filled Pops Perspective: front
Blow Pop® Assorted Bubble Gum Filled Pops Perspective: back
Blow Pop® Assorted Bubble Gum Filled Pops Perspective: right
Blow Pop® Assorted Bubble Gum Filled Pops Perspective: bottom
Blow Pop® Assorted Bubble Gum Filled Pops

10.4 ozUPC: 0001420082453
Product Details

It's two treats in one with Charms Blow Pop, a chewy, bubble gum center surrounded by a delicious, fruit-flavored, hard candy shell. Includes a variety of fruity flavors including, Sour Apple, Cherry, Grape, Strawberry and mouthwatering Watermelon.

  • Charms Blow Pops start as a delicious fruit flavored hard candy shell that reveals a soft bubble gum center. Blow Pops are the world’s most popular gum-filled lollipop.
  • Assorted flavor 10.4oz bag contains Grape, Strawberry, Blue Razz Berry, Cherry, Watermelon, and Sour Apple flavors.
  • Each Charms Blow pop is individually wrapped to maintain its freshness until you are ready to enjoy this unique dual candy and gum treat.
  • Blow Pops fun fruit flavors are all Kosher, Peanut Free and Gluten Free.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
15.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 POP (18G)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium123mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gum Base, Citric Acid, Starch, Artificial Flavors, Glycerin, Artificial Colors (including FD&C Red 40, FD&C Blue 1), Turmeric Coloring, BHT added as a preservative. Milk and Soy may be present. Contains a bioengineered food ingredient made from US crops.

Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible