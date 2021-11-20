Blow Pop® Assorted Bubble Gum Filled Pops
Product Details
It's two treats in one with Charms Blow Pop, a chewy, bubble gum center surrounded by a delicious, fruit-flavored, hard candy shell. Includes a variety of fruity flavors including, Sour Apple, Cherry, Grape, Strawberry and mouthwatering Watermelon.
- Charms Blow Pops start as a delicious fruit flavored hard candy shell that reveals a soft bubble gum center. Blow Pops are the world’s most popular gum-filled lollipop.
- Assorted flavor 10.4oz bag contains Grape, Strawberry, Blue Razz Berry, Cherry, Watermelon, and Sour Apple flavors.
- Each Charms Blow pop is individually wrapped to maintain its freshness until you are ready to enjoy this unique dual candy and gum treat.
- Blow Pops fun fruit flavors are all Kosher, Peanut Free and Gluten Free.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gum Base, Citric Acid, Starch, Artificial Flavors, Glycerin, Artificial Colors (including FD&C Red 40, FD&C Blue 1), Turmeric Coloring, BHT added as a preservative. Milk and Soy may be present. Contains a bioengineered food ingredient made from US crops.
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More