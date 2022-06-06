Blue Bonnet Vegetable Oil Spread Perspective: front
Blue Bonnet Vegetable Oil Spread Perspective: left
Blue Bonnet Vegetable Oil Spread Perspective: right
Blue Bonnet Vegetable Oil Spread

15 ozUPC: 0002700000900
Order this container of Blue Bonnet Original Vegetable Oil Spread to bring the smooth, buttery taste your family loves to every meal. This vegetable oil spread is full of flavor. Try this soft spread as a topping for fresh veggies or bagels. Blue Bonnet Spread melts and bakes like butter, making it a great substitution in your favorite blueberry muffin recipe or on top of your morning toast. No matter which foods you choose, it's time to spread the love with Blue Bonnet Vegetable Oil Spread.

  • No Cholesterol
  • No Hydrogenated Oil
  • 0g Trans Fat Per Serving

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Soybean Oil, Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of: Palm Kernel Oil, Monoglycerides, Citric Acid, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate and Calcium Disodium EDTA), Natural Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

