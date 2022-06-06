Blue Bonnet Vegetable Oil Spread
Product Details
Order this container of Blue Bonnet Original Vegetable Oil Spread to bring the smooth, buttery taste your family loves to every meal. This vegetable oil spread is full of flavor. Try this soft spread as a topping for fresh veggies or bagels. Blue Bonnet Spread melts and bakes like butter, making it a great substitution in your favorite blueberry muffin recipe or on top of your morning toast. No matter which foods you choose, it's time to spread the love with Blue Bonnet Vegetable Oil Spread.
- No Cholesterol
- No Hydrogenated Oil
- 0g Trans Fat Per Serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Soybean Oil, Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of: Palm Kernel Oil, Monoglycerides, Citric Acid, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate and Calcium Disodium EDTA), Natural Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene (Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
