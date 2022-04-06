Hover to Zoom
Blue Buffalo Baby Blue Turkey Puppy Food
12.5 ozUPC: 0084024313436
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Healthy, delicious Baby BLUE gives your Puppy the nutritious food he needs to develop into a happy, healthy adult. Grain-Free Baby BLUE includes real Turkey as the first ingredient, fruits and veggies, plus never any corn, wheat or soy.
- REAL MEAT FIRST: Blue Buffalo foods always feature real meat as the first ingredient, that means there is more chicken than any other ingredient.
- High-quality protein from real chicken helps your dog build and maintain healthy muscles. Plus they contain garden veggies and fruit.
- GRAIN FREE PUPPY FOOD: Baby BLUE grain free high protein puppy food is made with the ingredients to help promote healthy development.
- Including DHA and ARA, important fatty acids found in mother's milk, to help support cognitive development and retinal health.
- Wheat Free
- A NATURAL DOG FOOD: Baby BLUE wet dog foods are made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals. BLUE contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors or preservative.