Blue Buffalo Baby Blue Wet Puppy Food
12.5 ozUPC: 0084024313434
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Healthy, delicious Baby BLUE gives your puppy the nutritious food he needs to develop into a happy, healthy adult. Baby BLUE includes real chicken as the first ingredient, wholesome whole grains and garden veggies.
- REAL MEAT FIRST: Blue Buffalo foods always feature real meat as the first ingredient, that means there is more chicken than any other ingredient.
- High-quality protein from real chicken helps your dog build and maintain healthy muscles. Plus they contain garden veggies and fruit
- FOR PUPPY DOGS: Specially formulated for puppies, Baby BLUE Puppy Food contains DHA and ARA (important fatty acids found in mother's milk) to support cognitive function and retinal health
- Wheat Free
- A NATURAL DOG FOOD: Baby BLUE wet dog foods are made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals. BLUE contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors or preservatives.