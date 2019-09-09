Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Blue Buffalo Blue’s Stew Country Chicken Stew Wet Dog Food
12.5 ozUPC: 0084024310519
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Tender chunks of real chicken, plus generous servings of garden veggies all steeped in an irresistible gravy make our Blue’s Stew recipes a favorite of dogs everywhere. Formulated to meet the nutritional requirements of adult dogs, each Blue’s Stew wet dog food recipe features high-quality protein from real chicken to help provide your dog with the energy he needs for a healthy, active life.
- WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: BLUE wet dog food contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat (a common thickening agent used by other brands) or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives.
- NATURAL DOG FOOD: All BLUE canned dog foods are made with the finest natural ingredients and enhanced with vitamins and minerals.
- FEED THREE WAYS: Blue’s Stew adult dog food makes a delicious treat, adds interest mixed into their favorite dry foods or can be fed as a meal on its own.
- REAL CHICKEN FIRST: This grain free wet dog food features high-quality protein from real chicken to support healthy muscle maintenance.