Tender chunks of real chicken, plus generous servings of garden veggies all steeped in an irresistible gravy make our Blue’s Stew recipes a favorite of dogs everywhere. Formulated to meet the nutritional requirements of adult dogs, each Blue’s Stew wet dog food recipe features high-quality protein from real chicken to help provide your dog with the energy he needs for a healthy, active life.

WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: BLUE wet dog food contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat (a common thickening agent used by other brands) or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives.

NATURAL DOG FOOD: All BLUE canned dog foods are made with the finest natural ingredients and enhanced with vitamins and minerals.

FEED THREE WAYS: Blue’s Stew adult dog food makes a delicious treat, adds interest mixed into their favorite dry foods or can be fed as a meal on its own.

REAL CHICKEN FIRST: This grain free wet dog food features high-quality protein from real chicken to support healthy muscle maintenance.

