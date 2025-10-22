BLUE Life Protection Formula dog food for Large Breed Dogscontains glucosamine and chondroitinto help support the special needs of bigger dogs. It contains the ingredients you’ll love feeding as much as they’ll love eating.

REAL MEAT FIRST: Blue Buffalo food features real meat as the first ingredient. High-quality protein from real chicken helps your dog build and maintain healthy muscles. Plus it contains wholesome whole grains, garden veggies, and fruit.

LARGE BREED DOG FOOD: Specially formulated for the wellness of adult large breed dogs, BLUE Life Protection Formula Large Breed dry dog food contains glucosamine and chondroitin to help support joint health and overall mobility of bigger dogs.

ANTIOXIDANT-RICH LIFESOURCE BITS: A precise blend of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals carefully selected by holistic veterinarians and animal nutritionists to support immune system health, life stage needs, and a healthy oxidative balance.

A NATURAL DOG FOOD: BLUE dry dog food is made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals. BLUE contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors, or preservatives.