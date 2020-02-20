BLUE for Cats dry cat food recipes are made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals. Starting with real meat, they include wholesome grains, veggies and fruit, plus our exclusive, antioxidant-rich LifeSource Bits to support your feline's overall health and well-being. BLUE for Cats has formulations to meet all of your cat's life stage and lifestyle needs.

REAL MEAT FIRST: Blue Buffalo dry cat food always features real meat as the first ingredient; High-quality protein from real chicken helps your cat maintain strong muscles; Plus, it contains wholesome whole grains, garden veggies and fruit

FOR MATURE CATS: BLUE Healthy Aging mature cat food contains essential proteins and carbohydrates to satisfy energy requirements for a healthy lifestyle; Plus, it contains taurine to support heart and eye health in aging cats

WITH LIFESOURCE BITS: This formula contains BLUE's exclusive LifeSource Bits - a precise blend of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals carefully selected by holistic veterinarians and animal nutritionists, to support immune system health

NATURAL CAT FOOD: BLUE dry cat food is made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals; It never contains chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors or preservatives

Contains one (1) 5-lb. bag of BLUE Healthy Aging Natural Mature Dry Cat Food, Chicken & Brown Rice