Blue Buffalo™ Chicken Dinner Homestyle Recipe Natural Dog Food Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Blue Buffalo™ Chicken Dinner Homestyle Recipe Natural Dog Food Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Blue Buffalo™ Chicken Dinner Homestyle Recipe Natural Dog Food Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Blue Buffalo™ Chicken Dinner Homestyle Recipe Natural Dog Food Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Blue Buffalo™ Chicken Dinner Homestyle Recipe Natural Dog Food Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Blue Buffalo™ Chicken Dinner Homestyle Recipe Natural Dog Food Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Blue Buffalo™ Chicken Dinner Homestyle Recipe Natural Dog Food

12.5 ozUPC: 0084024310493
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Provide your dog with rich, wholesome nutrition – this formula contains only healthy, natural ingredients.

  • Real deboned chicken provides essential amino acids he needs every day.
  • Hearty whole grains like brown rice and barley supply the complex carbohydrates that your dog needs for energy.
  • You’ll find nutrient-rich veggies in our homestyle recipe.

Shipping & Return Information