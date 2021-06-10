Ideal for smaller dogs, BLUE Delights wet dog food trays are gourmet entrées that are sure to please. Made with real chicken as the first ingredient, plus potatoes, carrots and peas in savory gravy, these scrumptious dishes feature the ingredients you’ll be proud to feed to your furry family members.

REAL CHICKEN FIRST: This grain free wet dog food features high-quality protein from real chicken to promote healthy muscle maintenance while supporting the higher energy needs of small breed dogs

SINGLE SERVING MEALS: BLUE Delights small breed adult dog foods are perfectly portioned for smaller dogs making them easy and convenient to serve

NATURAL DOG FOOD: All BLUE dog foods are made with the finest natural ingredients and enhanced with vitamins and minerals

WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: BLUE wet dog food contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat (a common thickening agent used by other brands) or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives