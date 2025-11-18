BLUE Divine Delights are scrumptious and nutritious single-serving entrées ideal for small dogs. Our Porterhouse recipe is just one of many enticing ways to perk up mealtime. Your little guy can even sample multiple flavors with our convenient variety packs. Large appetite appeal for small appetites. BLUE Divine Delights Porterhouse Flavor entrée is made using the finest natural Ingredients enhanced with Vitamins and minerals. Features high-quality beef in savory juices plus potatoes, carrots and peas.

Natural, gourmet flavor

Contains no chicken (or poultry) by-product meals

No corn, wheat or soy

No artificial preservatives or flavors