Blue Buffalo Divine Delights Porterhouse Flavor Pate Wet Dog Food Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Blue Buffalo Divine Delights Porterhouse Flavor Pate Wet Dog Food

12 ct / 3.5 ozUPC: 1084024312045
Purchase Options

Product Details

BLUE Divine Delights are scrumptious and nutritious single-serving entrées ideal for small dogs. Our Porterhouse recipe is just one of many enticing ways to perk up mealtime. Your little guy can even sample multiple flavors with our convenient variety packs. Large appetite appeal for small appetites. BLUE Divine Delights Porterhouse Flavor entrée is made using the finest natural Ingredients enhanced with Vitamins and minerals. Features high-quality beef in savory juices plus potatoes, carrots and peas.

  • Natural, gourmet flavor
  • Contains no chicken (or poultry) by-product meals
  • No corn, wheat or soy
  • No artificial preservatives or flavors