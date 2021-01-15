Hover to Zoom
Blue Buffalo Family Favorite Recipes Turkey Day Feast Wet Dog Food
12.5 ozUPC: 0084024310557
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
The weather outside is cool and crisp, but in the kitchen it’s warm and cozy with the aroma of roasting turkey and all the trimmings. Nothing smells and tastes like Thanksgiving, and now your dog can feast on the dog food version of this delicious meal every day. In addition to great flavor, he’ll be getting the natural goodness of:
- Delicious, protein-rich Turkey
- Peas
- Carrots
- Green beans
- Sweet potatoes
- Cranberries
And, like all BLUE dog foods, Turkey Day Feast has NO chicken or poultry by-product meals, NO corn, wheat or soy, and NO artificial preservatives, colors or flavors. It’s naturally delicious.For Adult Dogs. Available in 12.5-oz. cans.