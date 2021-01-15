The weather outside is cool and crisp, but in the kitchen it’s warm and cozy with the aroma of roasting turkey and all the trimmings. Nothing smells and tastes like Thanksgiving, and now your dog can feast on the dog food version of this delicious meal every day. In addition to great flavor, he’ll be getting the natural goodness of:

Delicious, protein-rich Turkey

Peas

Carrots

Green beans

Sweet potatoes

Cranberries

And, like all BLUE dog foods, Turkey Day Feast has NO chicken or poultry by-product meals, NO corn, wheat or soy, and NO artificial preservatives, colors or flavors. It’s naturally delicious.For Adult Dogs. Available in 12.5-oz. cans.