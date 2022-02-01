When it comes to making tails wag, nothing does it better than BLUE Homestyle Recipes. It's made with real chicken first, plus garden fruits and veggies. It’s formulated to support the unique needs of growing puppies. This recipe contains DHA, an important fatty acids found in mother’s milk, to support brain and eye development in your new best friend.

REAL CHICKEN FIRST: This paté style wet puppy food features high-quality protein from real chicken to support healthy muscle development and DHA to support cognitive development

FEED THREE WAYS: BLUE Homestyle Recipe puppy food makes a delicious treat, adds interest mixed into their favorite dry foods or can be fed as a meal on its own

NATURAL DOG FOOD: All BLUE canned dog foods are made with the finest natural ingredients and enhanced with vitamins and minerals

WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: BLUE wet dog food contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat (a common thickening agent used by other brands) or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives

Contains one (1) 12.5-oz can of BLUE Homestyle Recipe Natural Puppy Wet Dog Food, Chicken