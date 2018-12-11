Formulated for the health and well-being of dogs, BLUE Life Protection Formula is made with the finest natural ingredients and features:

Delicious, protein-rich, Deboned Chicken

Wholesome whole grains, garden veggies and fruit

NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals

NO corn, wheat or soy

NO artificial flavors or preservatives

Without extra calories from fat, BLUE Life Protection Healthy Weight is formulated to help dogs achieve and maintain a healthy weight.