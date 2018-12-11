Hover to Zoom
Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Dry Adult Dog Food
15 lbUPC: 0085961000004
Formulated for the health and well-being of dogs, BLUE Life Protection Formula is made with the finest natural ingredients and features:
- Delicious, protein-rich, Deboned Chicken
- Wholesome whole grains, garden veggies and fruit
- NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals
- NO corn, wheat or soy
- NO artificial flavors or preservatives
Without extra calories from fat, BLUE Life Protection Healthy Weight is formulated to help dogs achieve and maintain a healthy weight.