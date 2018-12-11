Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Dry Adult Dog Food Perspective: front
Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Dry Adult Dog Food
Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Dry Adult Dog Food
Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Dry Adult Dog Food
Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Dry Adult Dog Food
Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight Chicken & Brown Rice Dry Adult Dog Food

15 lb
Formulated for the health and well-being of dogs, BLUE Life Protection Formula is made with the finest natural ingredients and features:

  • Delicious, protein-rich, Deboned Chicken
  • Wholesome whole grains, garden veggies and fruit
  • NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals
  • NO corn, wheat or soy
  • NO artificial flavors or preservatives

Without extra calories from fat, BLUE Life Protection Healthy Weight is formulated to help dogs achieve and maintain a healthy weight.