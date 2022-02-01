Made with real pork, Blue™ Buffalo Sizzlers with Real Pork Bacon-Style Dog Treats are so close to the real thing that your best buddy will never know the difference! We know the sounds and smells of bacon sizzling in the pan are sure to attract our canine companions. Now you can share the authentic taste of bacon without all the fillers and artificial flavorings of the other brands.

USA PORK FIRST: BLUE™ Sizzlers start with real USA pork as the first ingredient making them a truly irresistible dog treat.

BACON-STYLE DOG TREATS: For dogs that love a meaty treat, BLUE™ Sizzlers have a soft-moist texture just like the real thing!

WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: These bacon style dog treats don’t contain any chicken (or poultry) by-product meals and are free from corn, wheat and soy. Plus, they’re free from artificial preservatives like BHA and colors like red dye 40.

HEALTHY DOG TREATS: Blue™ Buffalo natural dog treats feature the healthy, wholesome ingredients you’ll love feeding as much as they’ll love eating.

Contains one (1) 6-oz bag of BLUE™ Sizzlers Natural Bacon-Style Soft-Moist Dog Treats, Original Pork