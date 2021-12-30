Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Blue Buffalo Sunday Chicken Dinner in Gravy Small Breed Wet Dog Food
12.5 ozUPC: 0085961000685
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
The next best thing to home cookin’, BLUE Family Favorite Recipes are the tastiest way to feed your best friend like family. With real chicken as the first ingredient, plus healthy garden veggies in hearty gravy, this recipe contains the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals.
- REAL CHICKEN FIRST: This grain free wet dog food features high-quality protein from real chicken to support healthy muscle maintenance
- FEED THREE WAYS: BLUE Family Favorite Recipes adult dog food makes a delicious treat, adds interest mixed into their favorite dry foods or can be fed as a meal on its own
- NATURAL DOG FOOD: All BLUE canned dog foods are made with the finest natural ingredients and enhanced with vitamins and minerals
- WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: BLUE wet dog food contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat (a common thickening agent used by other brands) or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives
- Contains one (1) 12.5-oz can of BLUE Family Favorites Natural Adult Wet Dog Food, Sunday Chicken