BLUE Tastefuls cat food is so delicious, your cat will keep coming back for more. This wet cat food starts with tender flakes of high-quality chicken, plus brown rice and sweet potatoes in savory gravy. Made from the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, Tastefuls canned cat food has the great taste cats want with the healthy ingredients you prefer feeding. Let your cat try this mouthwatering flaked entrée to see why one taste is all it takes!

DELICIOUS CHICKEN FIRST: The first ingredient in this BLUE Tastefuls cat food recipe is protein-rich chicken to support healthy muscle maintenance

NATURAL CANNED FOOD: Enhanced with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, Tastefuls has NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, soy or wheat (a common thickening agent used by many other brands) and NO artificial flavors or preservatives

SAVORY FLAKED ENTREE: Tastefuls flaked wet cat food in savory gravy is so flavorful even finicky felines will come back for more. One taste is all it takes!

WET CAT FOOD: BLUE canned cat food has high moisture content, which can help cats get their daily hydration