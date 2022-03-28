BLUE True Solutions Fab Feline dry cat food is formulated for indoor cats with protein and L-Carnitine to support lean muscles, ideal weight, and body composition, plus prebiotic fiber, clinically proven to support digestive health. This indoor cat food includes antioxidant-rich LifeSource Bits, plus Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids to support skin and coat health.

INDOOR CAT FOOD: This delicious dry cat food features high-quality protein plus L-Carnitine to support lean muscles and an ideal weight, plus prebiotic fiber, clinically proven to support digestive health.

STARTS WITH HIGH-QUALITY CHICKEN: This Blue Buffalo cat food features real chicken as the first ingredient and is formulated with healthy ingredients including fruits, vegetables, and wholesome brown rice.

NATURAL INGREDIENTS: Made with the finest ingredients enhanced with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, this recipe features antioxidant-rich LifeSource Bits, plus vitamins E & C to support immune health.

WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: BLUE True Solutions is a science based cat food with NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors, or preservatives.