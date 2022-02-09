Hover to Zoom
Blue Buffalo True Solutions Best Life Adult Dry Dog Food
11 lbUPC: 0084024314122
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
BLUE True Solutions Best Life adult dog food is formulated for your dog’s overall well-being with high-quality protein and L-Carnitine to support ideal weight, plus prebiotic fiber, clinically proven to support digestive health. This dry dog food includes antioxidant-rich LifeSource Bits plus TruMune, a natural nutrient blend that helps support immune function and digestive health.
- SCIENCE BASED DOG FOOD: This delicious, dry dog food is formulated with high-quality protein and L-Carnitine to support your dog’s ideal weight and body composition, plus prebiotic fiber, clinically proven to support digestive health.
- STARTS WITH HIGH-QUALITY CHICKEN: This Blue Buffalo dog food features real chicken as the first ingredient and is formulated with healthy ingredients including fruits, vegetables, and wholesome grains like brown rice, oats, and barley.
- NATURAL INGREDIENTS: Made with the finest ingredients enhanced with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, this recipe features antioxidant-rich LifeSource Bits and TruMune, a licensed trademark of Diamond V Mills, LLC.
- WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: BLUE True Solutions is a science based dog food with NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors, or preservatives.