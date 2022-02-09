Blue Buffalo True Solutions Best Life adult dog food is formulated for your dog’s overall well-being with high-quality protein and L-Carnitine to support ideal weight and body composition, plus prebiotic fiber, clinically proven to support digestive health. Made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, this dry dog food includes antioxidant-rich LifeSource Bits plus TruMune, a natural nutrient blend that helps support immune function and digestive health.

STARTS WITH HIGH-QUALITY CHICKEN: This Blue Buffalo dog food features real chicken as the first ingredient and is formulated with healthy ingredients including fruits, vegetables and wholesome grains like brown rice, oats, and barley.

WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: BLUE True Solutions is a science-based dog food with no chicken (or poultry) by-product meals and no corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors, or preservatives.