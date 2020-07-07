Help manage your dog's digestive health with the proven ingredients of BLUE True Solutions Blissful Belly sensitive stomach dog food formulated by our team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists. Featuring real chicken and healthy whole grains, this highly digestible dry dog food is gentle on your dog’s tummy and contains a prebiotic fiber clinically proven to support digestive health.

SENSITIVE STOMACH DOG FOOD: Our Blissful Belly adult dog food is made with highly digestible ingredients including a prebiotic fiber clinically proven to support digestive health.

NATURAL INGREDIENTS RECOMMENDED BY VETERINARIANS: BLUE True Solutions is a natural dog food made with the finest ingredients enhanced with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients and includes antioxidant-rich LifeSource Bits.

STARTS WITH HIGH-QUALITY CHICKEN: This delicious dry dog food is formulated with wholesome ingredients including fruits, vegetables, and fiber sources that are gentle on the digestive system to help care for your dog’s sensitive stomach, naturally.

ONLY WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: BLUE True Solutions is a science based dog food with NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors, or preservatives.