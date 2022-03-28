BLUE True Solutions Hairball Control adult cat food is specially formulated for indoor cats with a unique blend of cellulose and psyllium seed husks to help reduce hairballs, plus Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and a shiny coat. Made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, this delicious dry cat food includes antioxidant-rich LifeSource Bits™.

WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: BLUE True Solutions is a science based cat food with NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors, or preservatives.