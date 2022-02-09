Help support your dog's hip and joint health with the proven ingredients of BLUE True Solutions Jolly Joints mobility support dry dog food, formulated by our veterinarians and animal nutritionists. Featuring real chicken and healthy whole grains, this recipe contains glucosamine and chondroitin, clinically proven to support hip and joint health, plus fish oil to support mobility.

MOBILITY SUPPORT DOG FOOD: Our Jolly Joints adult dog food is formulated with glucosamine and chondroitin, clinically proven to support hip and joint health, plus EPA from fish oil for mobility support, and optimal minerals for strong bones.

NATURAL INGREDIENTS RECOMMENDED BY VETERINARIANS: BLUE True Solutions is a natural dog food made with the finest ingredients enhanced with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients and includes antioxidant-rich LifeSource Bits.

STARTS WITH HIGH-QUALITY CHICKEN: This delicious dry dog food is formulated with wholesome ingredients including fruits and vegetables to help keep your dog moving, naturally.

ONLY WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: BLUE True Solutions is a science based dog food with NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors, or preservatives.