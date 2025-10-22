Ingredients

Deboned Chicken , Chicken Meal ( Source of : Glucosamine ) , Peas , Pea Protein , Tapioca Starch , Menhaden Fish Meal ( Source of : Omega 3 Fatty Acids ) , Dried Tomato Pomace , Chicken Fat ( Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols ) , Flaxseed ( Source of : Omega 6 Fatty Acids ) , Pea Starch , Natural Flavor , Dried Egg Product , Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal , DL-Methionine , Potatoes , Dried Chicory Root , Pea Fiber , Alfalfa Nutrient Concentrate , Calcium Carbonate , Choline Chloride , Salt , Potassium Chloride , Sweet Potatoes , Carrots , Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols , Zinc Amino Acid Chelate , Zinc Sulfate , Vegetable Juice [ For Color ] , Ferrous Sulfate , Vitamin E Supplement , Iron Amino Acid Chelate , Blueberries , Cranberries , Barley Grass , Parsley , Turmeric , Dried Kelp , Yucca Schidigera Extract , Niacin ( Vitamin B3 ) , Calcium Pantothenate ( Vitamin B5 ) , L-Carnitine , Copper Sulfate , L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate ( Source of : Vitamin C ) , L-Lysine , Biotin ( Vitamin B7 ) , Vitamin A Supplement , Copper Amino Acid Chelate , Manganese Sulfate , Taurine , Manganese Amino Acid Chelate , Thiamine Mononitrate ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Vitamin D3 Supplement , Vitamin B12 Supplement , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B6 ) , Calcium Iodate , Dried Yeast , Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product , Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product , Dried Aspergillus Niger Fermentation Extract , Dried Trichoderma Longibrachiatum Fermentation Extract , Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Extract , Folic Acid ( Vitamin B9 ) , Sodium Selenite , Oil of Rosemary .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

