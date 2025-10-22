Blue Buffalo™ Wilderness® Chicken Adult Dry Dog Food
Product Details
BLUE Wilderness dry dog food satisfies the spirit of the wolf in your canine with more of the meat dogs love. This high protein, grain free formula starts with protein-rich chicken and features antioxidant-rich LifeSource Bits. Specially formulated for adult dogs, the high-quality protein plus complex carbohydrates from fruits and vegetables help support your dog’s energy needs.
- PACKED WITH REAL CHICKEN: A recipe made to satisfy your dog’s natural love for meat, this high protein dog food features real chicken to help build and maintain lean muscle mass
- HEALTHY INGREDIENTS: BLUE Wilderness grain free dog food, made with healthy carbohydrates including sweet potatoes and peas, helps fuel your adult dog’s active lifestyle; It also contains omega 3 & 6 fatty acids to support skin and coat health
- ANTIOXIDANT-RICH LIFESOURCE BITS: A precise blend of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals carefully selected by holistic veterinarians and animal nutritionists to support immune system health, life stage needs and a healthy oxidative balance
- A NATURAL DOG FOOD: BLUE dry dog food is made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals; BLUE contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors or preservatives
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Deboned Chicken , Chicken Meal ( Source of : Glucosamine ) , Peas , Pea Protein , Tapioca Starch , Menhaden Fish Meal ( Source of : Omega 3 Fatty Acids ) , Dried Tomato Pomace , Chicken Fat ( Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols ) , Flaxseed ( Source of : Omega 6 Fatty Acids ) , Pea Starch , Natural Flavor , Dried Egg Product , Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal , DL-Methionine , Potatoes , Dried Chicory Root , Pea Fiber , Alfalfa Nutrient Concentrate , Calcium Carbonate , Choline Chloride , Salt , Potassium Chloride , Sweet Potatoes , Carrots , Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols , Zinc Amino Acid Chelate , Zinc Sulfate , Vegetable Juice [ For Color ] , Ferrous Sulfate , Vitamin E Supplement , Iron Amino Acid Chelate , Blueberries , Cranberries , Barley Grass , Parsley , Turmeric , Dried Kelp , Yucca Schidigera Extract , Niacin ( Vitamin B3 ) , Calcium Pantothenate ( Vitamin B5 ) , L-Carnitine , Copper Sulfate , L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate ( Source of : Vitamin C ) , L-Lysine , Biotin ( Vitamin B7 ) , Vitamin A Supplement , Copper Amino Acid Chelate , Manganese Sulfate , Taurine , Manganese Amino Acid Chelate , Thiamine Mononitrate ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Vitamin D3 Supplement , Vitamin B12 Supplement , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B6 ) , Calcium Iodate , Dried Yeast , Dried Enterococcus Faecium Fermentation Product , Dried Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product , Dried Aspergillus Niger Fermentation Extract , Dried Trichoderma Longibrachiatum Fermentation Extract , Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermentation Extract , Folic Acid ( Vitamin B9 ) , Sodium Selenite , Oil of Rosemary .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More