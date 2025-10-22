For Adult Dogs. For centuries wolves have roamed the American West surviving on a diet provided solely by the wild. The spirit of the wolf lives on in dogs today and is the reason we created BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe. It’s a protein-rich formula made with more of the meat dogs love and features: Tasty, protein-rich, Deboned Beef, Lamb and Venison. None of the grains that contain gluten. The finest natural ingredients including antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables. NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals and no corn, wheat or soy.

