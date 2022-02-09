Because cats love meat, BLUE Wilderness Wild Delights Chicken & Trout goes a step beyond our protein-rich Wilderness recipe and boasts two tasty meats for your kitten to enjoy, providing her with a higher concentration of the chicken and trout she loves. Tender, delectable chunks of real chicken and flaky trout are accompanied by a rich gravy making this a true feline favorite. Plus, it’s formulated specifically to help meet the important needs of growing kittens.

PACKED WITH REAL CHICKEN AND TROUT: This grain free cat food contains more of the chicken and trout cats love to provide the energy your adult cat needs to stay active.Chicken and trout provide readily digestible protein and essential amino acids.

FLAKED CANNED CAT FOOD: This wet cat food features succulent flakes of real chicken and trout and a flavor they can’t resist.

NATURAL CAT FOOD: All BLUE canned cat foods are made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals.

MADE WITHOUT WHEAT: BLUE wet cat food contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat (a common thickening agent used by many other brands), or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives.A 100% grain-free formula eliminates any source of gluten which can trigger allergic reactions in some kittens.