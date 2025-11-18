Blue Buffalo Wilderness Wolf Creek Stew Chunky Chicken Stew Wet Dog Food Perspective: front
Blue Buffalo Wilderness Wolf Creek Stew Chunky Chicken Stew Wet Dog Food

12 ct / 12.5 ozUPC: 1084024310126
Product Details

Inspired by Western-style campfire cooking, BLUE Wilderness Wolf Creek Stew is a hearty dinner that captures the spirit of the open prairies where wolves roamed freely.

A hearty, grain-free recipe with generous chunks of chicken, Wilderness Wolf Creek Stew is made with the meat your dog craves and is steeped in a savory gravy for an irresistible flavor.

  • Starts with delicious, protein-rich Chicken
  • 100% grain-free
  • Contains only the finest natural ingredients
  • NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, no corn, wheat or soy and nothing artificial
  • NO artificial preservatives, colors, flavors or corn, wheat or soy
  • Fortified with vitamins and minerals