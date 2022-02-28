Hover to Zoom
Blue Dragon Fine Cantonese Egg Noodles
10.5 ozUPC: 0071146450663
Product Details
Made using an authentic Chinese recipe.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1nest (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate40g14.55%
Protein6g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Egg Yolks, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
