Blue™ Homestyle Recipe Chicken Dinner Flavor Senior Wet Dog Food
12.5 ozUPC: 0085961000747
Product Details
When it comes to making tails wag, nothing does it better than BLUE Homestyle Recipes.
It's made with real chicken as the first ingredient, plus garden fruits and veggies. Plus, it’s formulated to support the nutritional needs of senior dogs. This recipe contains glucosamine and chondroitin to support joint health and mobility in older dogs.
- Real Chicken First: This paté style wet dog food features high-quality protein from real chicken to support healthy muscle maintenance
- Feed Three Ways: BLUE Homestyle Recipe senior dog food makes a delicious treat, adds interest mixed into their favorite dry foods or can be fed as a meal on its own
- Natural Dog Food: All BLUE canned dog foods are made with the finest natural ingredients and enhanced with vitamins and minerals
- Wholesome Ingredients: BLUE wet dog food contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat (a common thickening agent used by other brands) or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives