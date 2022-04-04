Blue Moon® Belgian White Wheat Ale Beer
Product Details
Crisp and tangy, Blue Moon Belgian White is a Belgian-style wheat ale beer perfect for sharing. Full of zesty orange flavor, this citrus beer boasts a creamy body and a light spicy wheat aroma with 5.4% ABV. Plus, this Blue Moon Belgian beer is crafted with Valencia orange peel, a touch of coriander, oats, and wheat. Pick up a Blue Moon beer 6-pack anytime your friends need a refreshing drink.
- Belgian-style wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a bright, citrus aroma
- Blue Moon craft beer with a smooth finish
- Garnish your Blue Moon citrus beer with an orange round to heighten its flavor
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Barley Malt , Wheat , Yeast , Hop Extract , Oats , Orange Peel , Coriander
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More