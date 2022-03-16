Hover to Zoom
Blue Moon® Belgian White Wheat Ale Beer
15 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0007199017052
Crisp and tangy, Blue Moon Belgian White is a Belgian-style wheat ale beer perfect for sharing. Full of zesty orange flavor, this citrus beer boasts a creamy body and a light spicy wheat aroma with 5.4% ABV. Plus, this Blue Moon Belgian beer is crafted with Valencia orange peel, a touch of coriander, oats, and wheat.
- Bright, citrus aroma
- Craft beer with a smooth finish
- Garnish with an orange round to heighten its flavor
- Enjoy this beer during a night with friends and pair with countless dishes
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories168
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Barley Malt , Wheat , Yeast , Hop Extract , Oats , Orange Peel , Coriander .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
