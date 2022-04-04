Hover to Zoom
Blue Moon Light Sky Citrus Wheat Beer
6 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0007199009591
Blue Moon Light Sky is a citrus wheat craft beer. Light and refreshing tangerine beer brewed with real tangerine peel for a subtle tropical hop flavor. Light beer brewed with only 95 calories and 3.6 grams of carbs per 12 oz. Blue Moon Light Sky is the perfect session beer for day drinking, summer hangouts, beach days, or BBQs. Introducing Blue Moon Light Sky: a new light wheat beer with refreshing citrus flavors from Blue Moon.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories95
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate3.6g1%
Protein1.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
