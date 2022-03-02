Enjoy breakfast, cheese steaks, stir-fry right from your grill using the Blue Rhino® Stainless Steel Griddle. It fits perfectly on the grill grates and makes cooking fun turning your grill into an outdoor kitchen. Nothing will get cold while you are preparing your entire meal at the same time. Features a removable grease tray for quick clean ups, generous cooking space and handles so you can lift it off the grill with ease.