Ideal for adding diversity to dry dog food, our BLUE Wilderness Trail Trays wet dog food make an excellent treat, add interest to any dry dog food and can be fed as a meal on their own. With tender chunks of real chicken in a hearty gravy, these grain free recipes contain only the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals.

PACKED WITH REAL CHICKEN: This grain free dog food contains more of the chicken dogs love.

FEED THREE WAYS: High protein BLUE Wilderness Trail Trays adult dog food make a delicious treat, add interest when mixed into their favorite dry foods or can be fed as a meal on their own from a convenient, easy-to-serve tray.

NATURAL DOG FOOD: All BLUE wet dog foods are made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals.

WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: BLUE wet dog food contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat (a common thickening agent used by many other brands) or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives.