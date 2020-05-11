Packed with more of the meat cats love and free of the grains that contain gluten, BLUE Wilderness grain free wet cat food is made to feed your feline’s wild side. Featuring real chicken, plus fruits and vegetables, this high protein senior cat food features the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals.

PACKED WITH REAL CHICKEN: This grain free mature cat food contains more of the chicken cats love to support healthy muscle growth and contains DHA to promote cognitive development

PATÉ STYLE CANNED CAT FOOD: This high protein senior cat food features a smooth texture your feline friend can’t resist

NATURAL CAT FOOD: All BLUE canned cat foods are made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals

MADE WITHOUT WHEAT: BLUE wet cat food contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat (a common thickening agent used by many other brands) or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives