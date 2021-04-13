Inspired by the diet of the lynx, BLUE Wilderness Duck Recipe is a high-protein food that will provide your cat with a higher concentration of the duck she loves. Features real duck. 100% grain-free.

Contains the finest natural ingredients, including tasty and nutritious duck. NO chicken or poultry by-product meals, artificial preservatives, corn, wheat or soy. Fortified with vitamins and minerals.BLUE Wilderness natural cat food is also a sensible alternative to less convenient raw diets, which often require additional supplementation to be nutritionally complete.