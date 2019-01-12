Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Blue Wilderness High Protein Chicken Natural Mature Dry Cat Food
4 lbUPC: 0084024313063
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Inspired by the diet of the lynx, a tireless and legendary hunter, BLUE Wilderness is a protein-rich, grain-free food that contains more of the delicious meat cats love.BLUE Wilderness is a product of the Blue Buffalo company. Based in the United States, Blue Buffalo makes premium-quality pet foods featuring real meat, fruit and vegetables.
- PACKED WITH REAL CHICKEN: Made to feed your feline’s wild side, this high protein cat food is packed with more of the chicken cats crave to help build and maintain lean muscle mass.
- GRAIN FREE MATURE CAT FOOD: BLUE Wilderness grain free mature cat food is made to meet the unique needs of a senior cat by support healthy weight and energy levels; Plus, it contains omega 3 & 6 fatty acids to support skin and coat health
- WITH LIFESOURCE BITS: This formula contains BLUE's exclusive LifeSource Bits - a precise blend of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals carefully selected by holistic veterinarians and animal nutritionists, to support immune system health
- NATURAL CAT FOOD: BLUE dry cat food is made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals; It never contains chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors or preservatives
- Contains one (1) 4-lb bag of BLUE Wilderness High Protein, Natural Mature Dry Cat Food, Chicken