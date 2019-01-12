Blue Wilderness High Protein Chicken Natural Mature Dry Cat Food Perspective: front
Blue Wilderness High Protein Chicken Natural Mature Dry Cat Food Perspective: left
Blue Wilderness High Protein Chicken Natural Mature Dry Cat Food Perspective: right
Blue Wilderness High Protein Chicken Natural Mature Dry Cat Food Perspective: top
Blue Wilderness High Protein Chicken Natural Mature Dry Cat Food Perspective: bottom
Blue Wilderness High Protein Chicken Natural Mature Dry Cat Food

4 lbUPC: 0084024313063
Product Details

Inspired by the diet of the lynx, a tireless and legendary hunter, BLUE Wilderness is a protein-rich, grain-free food that contains more of the delicious meat cats love.BLUE Wilderness is a product of the Blue Buffalo company. Based in the United States, Blue Buffalo makes premium-quality pet foods featuring real meat, fruit and vegetables.

  • PACKED WITH REAL CHICKEN: Made to feed your feline’s wild side, this high protein cat food is packed with more of the chicken cats crave to help build and maintain lean muscle mass.
  • GRAIN FREE MATURE CAT FOOD: BLUE Wilderness grain free mature cat food is made to meet the unique needs of a senior cat by support healthy weight and energy levels; Plus, it contains omega 3 & 6 fatty acids to support skin and coat health
  • WITH LIFESOURCE BITS: This formula contains BLUE's exclusive LifeSource Bits - a precise blend of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals carefully selected by holistic veterinarians and animal nutritionists, to support immune system health
  • NATURAL CAT FOOD: BLUE dry cat food is made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals; It never contains chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors or preservatives
  • Contains one (1) 4-lb bag of BLUE Wilderness High Protein, Natural Mature Dry Cat Food, Chicken