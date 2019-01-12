Inspired by the diet of the lynx, a tireless and legendary hunter, BLUE Wilderness is a protein-rich, grain-free food that contains more of the delicious meat cats love.BLUE Wilderness is a product of the Blue Buffalo company. Based in the United States, Blue Buffalo makes premium-quality pet foods featuring real meat, fruit and vegetables.

PACKED WITH REAL CHICKEN: Made to feed your feline’s wild side, this high protein cat food is packed with more of the chicken cats crave to help build and maintain lean muscle mass.

GRAIN FREE MATURE CAT FOOD: BLUE Wilderness grain free mature cat food is made to meet the unique needs of a senior cat by support healthy weight and energy levels; Plus, it contains omega 3 & 6 fatty acids to support skin and coat health

WITH LIFESOURCE BITS: This formula contains BLUE's exclusive LifeSource Bits - a precise blend of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals carefully selected by holistic veterinarians and animal nutritionists, to support immune system health

NATURAL CAT FOOD: BLUE dry cat food is made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals; It never contains chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial flavors or preservatives

Contains one (1) 4-lb bag of BLUE Wilderness High Protein, Natural Mature Dry Cat Food, Chicken