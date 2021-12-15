Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Blue Wilderness™ Turkey & Chicken Grill Healthy Weight Wet Dog Food
12.5 ozUPC: 0084024310125
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
BLUE Wilderness wet dog food is made to feed your dog’s wild side. With real turkey and chicken, plus fruits and vegetables, this grain free recipe is formulated with reduced calories from fat to help your adult dog achieve and maintain an ideal body weight while providing the energy needed to fuel an active lifestyle.
- This grain free dog food contains more of the real turkey and chicken dogs love
- High protein BLUE Wilderness adult dog food makes a delicious treat, adds interest mixed into their favorite dry foods or can be fed as a meal on its own
- All BLUE canned dog foods are made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals
- BLUE wet dog food contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat (a common thickening agent used by many other brands) or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives
- Contains one (1) 12.5-oz can of BLUE Wilderness High Protein Grain Free, Natural Adult Healthy Weight Dog Wet Food, Turkey & Chicken Grill